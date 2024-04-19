AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 537,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,430,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 934,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.