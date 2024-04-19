Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.15. 31,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 121,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

DSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

