MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 320751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MedX Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0029191 EPS for the current year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Further Reading

