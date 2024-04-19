MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 320751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
MedX Health Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$22.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.
MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0029191 EPS for the current year.
About MedX Health
MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MedX Health
- What are earnings reports?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.