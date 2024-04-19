Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. 104,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

