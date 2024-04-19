Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 9,590 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. 1,595,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

