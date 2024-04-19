Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,145,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.93. 227,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,788. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

