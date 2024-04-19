Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.11.

Shares of TSE:OLA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.45. 264,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,299. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.60. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.55.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.1629163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock worth $158,170. Corporate insiders own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

