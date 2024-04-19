MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

TSE MAG traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,277. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

