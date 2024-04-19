Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $148.39. 50,803,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,114,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.01 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

