Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 34,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,803. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

