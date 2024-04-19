ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 3.7%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 1,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

