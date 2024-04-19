Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 21,182 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Standex International worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Standex International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $43,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. 9,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.67.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.