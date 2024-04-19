Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.75 and last traded at $128.61. 11,792,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 15,624,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. The company has a market cap of $657.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,707.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

