First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Makes New $202,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $227.75. The stock had a trading volume of 201,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $308.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

