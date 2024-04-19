Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $495.83.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

