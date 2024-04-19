Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

M/I Homes stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,243. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.