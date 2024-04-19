First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,747,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.