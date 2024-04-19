JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 2.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 1,561,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,514,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

