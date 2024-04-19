Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,388 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 483,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.