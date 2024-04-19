ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

MAN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 73,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

