First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 128,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

