NBW Capital LLC Sells 479 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

