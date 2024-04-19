Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 4.2%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 57,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 540,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAX. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.