Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $204.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.87. 290,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.74. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $133,229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

