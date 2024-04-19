Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
