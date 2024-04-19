Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $8.27 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $201.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00012818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

