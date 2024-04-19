Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $557.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.92.

Shares of ELV traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.04. 225,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

