Xponance Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

Humana stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.62. 85,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.55 and its 200-day moving average is $425.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

