Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.76. 300,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

