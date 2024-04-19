Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,111 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 232,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,457. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.