Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

