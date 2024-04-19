Xponance Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

Marriott International stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,687. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.77 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

