Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,307 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HP were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.