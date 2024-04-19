The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.19. 381,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

