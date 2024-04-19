Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. 488,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,282. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

