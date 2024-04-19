Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.88 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

