Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 335,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $753.27. 88,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,816. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $805.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

