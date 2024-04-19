Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. 3,312,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,713. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.