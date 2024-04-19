ICON (ICX) Trading Down 25% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. ICON has a total market cap of $235.56 million and $9.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,203,505 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

