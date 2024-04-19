284,492 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in NU by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 915,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NU by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 314,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington University lifted its position in NU by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $10.67 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.