EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $644.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,118 shares of company stock worth $7,155,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

