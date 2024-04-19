TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $231,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.89 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

