AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.05% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.99 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

