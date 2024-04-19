437 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $527.27 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.95 and a 200 day moving average of $531.40.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

