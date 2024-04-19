Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $32.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

