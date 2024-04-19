Zacks Research Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

GAP stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

