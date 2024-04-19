Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ameresco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE AMRC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

