Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,973.17 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,998.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,754.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.