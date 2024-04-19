Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $27.07 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

