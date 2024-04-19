Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lightspeed Pos’ Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$326.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.56 million.

